Menstrual exile, a sad Hindu reality. Pooja Talks to KabyleUniversel

If you think that Islam mistreats woman, try Hinduism.

The taboo, itself, has a name, it’s called Chhaupadi. This practice, which dates back centuries and has its roots in Hinduism, considers woman during her periods as impure. To purify her, her family subjects her to total isolation, 4 to 7 days a month, throughout the duration of her menstrual cycle, from the first periods which announce her puberty until the menopause. In the villages and countryside her family built a cabin for her, usually made of bamboo and straws, and sends her to spend her periods of menstruation far from any contact with humans and their vital environment. In the rural environment, it is common to do without the hut and be sent outright to live with the animals in the stables. In town, in low-cost housing, a small corner in the apartment is sheltered for her to keep her free of any contact with the rest of the family. Woman, from her first menstrual period until her last ones, has no right to consume or even touch dairy products, meat and a whole bunch of other products for fear of staining them and upsetting the sensibility of the gods who provide them. Getting water from tap water, well or fountain is likely to dry them up for the same reasons. Touching animals or men would cause their death, touching fruit trees causes their inability to produce fruits. During their stay in the hut or stable, their meal consists of rice, salt and vegetables or dried fruits. The baths are forbidden, the book and the school could also defile the water and the knowledge. For her first menses, the adolescent passes in her barn 10 to 11 days, then this isolation is reduced to 4 or 7 days for the following periods. Similarly, when she gives birth, she undergoes the same isolation for a period of 10 to 11 days. She is not entitled to a blanket but just a piece of fabric made of vegetable fibers called burlap.

KabyleUniversel met Pooja who has experienced such isolation and agrees to discuss it with full knowledge of the facts. She landed in the USA in 2016 with a student visa. She is now 19 years old, turning 20. It was during an accidental discussion of religions, in which, according to her, Islam wrongly took the lead in the mistreatment of woman, that we launched this topic. Hinduism that shines on the outside through its wisdom, yoga, meditation and the reincarnation of souls, hide within it some beliefs that treat woman with very little regard.

Pooja, back home in Kathmandu, you experienced many times Chhaupadi. When, at what age, and for how long? Tell us about your first experience.

I was 11, back then, and was studying in 6th grade. My parents were not really getting well along with each other so my grandmother was taking care of me at that time. And, being the typical old school grandma, she is (but I love her so much!), she made me practice Chhaupadi when I had my first menstruation. I was supposed to stay in a separate small room built for me, for 21 days, as it was my first time. I was not allowed to see sunlight or touch any guy. Well, I did follow her orders but by the 18th day I was going to go crazy. So, I told her I could not do it anymore. She was hesitant at first, but then seeing my condition, and since I lived in the city where people are more ‘liberal’, I was let out. And even then, this menstrual exile was imposed upon me each month, for 4 days during the whole of my period of menstruation, to purify me.

Is Chhaupadi written in any of Hindu scriptures, or just a taboo or a superstition that has its roots in a social belief? How come Chhaupadi is reported by the press only in the western part of Nepal and not in India or elsewhere?

Chhaupadi is strictly a taboo in my view. Religious books like “Swasthani” for example has mentioned even our Goddesses staying away from male contact and sunlight during their menstruation but it is not written anywhere that you must practice Chhaupadi.

You cannot see this practice in India because in Hinduism, there are different sections of Gods and Goddesses. So, people in Nepal and especially Western Nepal, have more faith in Chhaupadi practice just as India strongly believes in the dowry system unlike Nepal. It just depends in which sect of Hinduism you follow.

Are there any circumstances a Hindu daughter or wife could avoid it by soliciting the magnanimity of your gods?

As I said, the cities can be a bit liberal, but almost 90% of Nepal is still very remote and have strong roots of belief that cannot be neglected. So, it will be a little fortunate for the women from cities if it gets too difficult for them. But for the ones in remote, they must follow it no matter what.

Does it usually happen to some girls or ladies to run away from the family to escape the taboo? If any family refuse to adhere, would it be subject to punishment?

I have not really heard about girls running away while practicing Chhaupadi in my community. I think that even today, women and girls have that concept set in our minds that they must follow, there is no escape. I have heard stories from my grandmother that during her time, whoever tried to run was beaten with stones to death or made to eat feces. I mean even today I hear in the news almost frequently that some woman went through that kind of horrible experience because people look at her a ‘witch’. Nepal is still male dominated, so women including me are just a little suppressed and scared.

According to Wikipedia, Chhaupadi was outlawed by the Supreme Court of Nepal in 2005, but the tradition has been slow to change. In 2017, Nepal passed a law punishing people who force women into exile during menstruating with up to three months in jail or a fine of 3,000 Nepalese rupees. Is there any activism beside that to move the society in that direction?

Nepal’s political system, to be honest is really messed up. We do not have good leaders that are ready to imply their rules strictly. Politics in Nepal is still influenced by religion. So, even though they passed a law saying Chhaupadi is a crime, nobody has really stopped practicing it. The fine of 3000 rupees is equivalent to almost $300 which is a very minimal fine for something that has taken lives. People are scared but keep practicing it and the government does not really care. I really wish that we all would get together and revolt against this practice, but people only talk and there is no action taken. I remember there was one program held by a local women’s association to talk about this outrageous practice but they just talked, nobody held like a rally, or even argued against this practice after that program.

Is it true that it happens more commonly in the villages and remote areas than in the cities? You are from the capital city, from an educated family, your dad works for the United Nations, how come your family is still owned by such a taboo that yourself named as extremely degrading for a woman in general?

People in the villages take Chhaupadi more seriously than the ones in the cities. Even the ‘liberal’ people of the cities still practice for up to 5 days every month. I did the same, but I do not really blame my family because I just quietly followed it like the rest of the girls without taking a stand or revolt against it and that puts me at fault, too. But coming to the U.S has made me more confident to talk about this subject. Even after passing that law, we just had a recent case just about 3 months ago, where a girl who was practicing Chhaupadi died because of a snake bite and nobody was charged with the girl’s death because that case in my eyes, was a murder. Some families do in zeal with the gods and will build the hut a 15-minute walk from their house, sometimes right in the forest. These women subjected to such isolation are sometimes victims of attacks by wild animals and more often by sex thirsty people who come to visit them to break their isolation the time allotted to a rape. Every year, there are quite several deaths, diseases and injuries among girls and women because of this practice, and it really breaks my heart to see women from our country going through all this injustice. Many big news companies like the New York times have posted about this practice, but I feel no proper attention has been given to this subject.

We got to believe that the Hinduism is the fairest religion toward a woman as even the prostitutes are protected through the Goddess of prostitution.

Tell us about this goddess.

Yes, the good thing about Hinduism is that we have so many different deities that represent all aspects of the human being. The goddess Rati symbolizes the sacred practice of prostitution in Hinduism. The name Rati in Sanskrit means the pleasure of sexual union or love. The “devadasis” or the sacred prostitutes are more prevalent in India, so I’m not really exposed to the idea. I know that many sacred prostitutes serve in the temples of Mahakaal or Lord Shiva under the protection of the goddess Rati.

It happened for you during our discussions to present Islam as oppressing towards a woman? I was about not to object you, but after knowing about this Chhaupadi, I think Islam has a better treatment to woman than has the Hinduism. After giving birth to a baby, the woman in Islam gets a special treatment. In our tradition, she is free of any kind of work for 40 days except taking care of her baby. You do envy a Muslim woman in this matter, don’t you? Tell us in the other side, what good Hindu woman gets that would make a Muslim woman green with envy?

Yes, I was surprised to see that women in particular were more suppressed in Hinduism than in Islam. When a baby is born in our religion, we soar of mourn for 5 or in some cases 13 days, in ritual called Sutak. We isolate ourselves and stay away from different nutrients considering we are purifying ourselves. When I see Hinduism and Islam, the only thing that makes me like Hinduism is that we have both male and female deities worshipped equally. And, we also have a tolerance for the LGBTIQA/A community as we have a transgender God, too, unlike Islam. Other than that, you know women in Nepal were not even allowed to drive cars when women in Islam were revolting against that discrimination!

Tell us about virginity and honor killing in Hinduism and what usually is the fate reserved to the child out of wedlock, are the parents of such child get punished equally?

The issue of virginity in the way I see it has always been brought up in every religion out there. In Hinduism and Buddhism, although the ancestors and older generations tell that losing your virginity before marriage is a sin, it is just a taboo and not exactly a norm because we have parts in Hinduism and Buddhism where sex rituals are presented and practiced for enlightenment. We have heard about reported cases of honor killing in India, but I have not really heard about it in Nepal. Maybe a few cases in the past, but now I have not heard in the city and very rare cases of that in my village, that too the people shaming and banning the girl from the village rather than killing her. When there is a child bore by an unmarried couple, then it all depends on their caste for their fate to be decided. Like, if the father of the child is from a higher caste and the mother is from a lower caste, then the society shames the mother and bans her from the community. But, if the father is from a lower caste and the mother from a higher one, then the society will make sure that they get married then and there and the father must take all the responsibility by declaring her as his wife.

You have Muslim, Buddhist and Christian minorities leaving among a majority of Hindu people in Nepal, which of these minorities has better reputation of peacefulness? If you have to marry a Christian or a Muslim, considering the religious factor, which one would you feel closer to?

Buddhist people have a reputation for being the most peaceful one. Christian Nepalese people are also peaceful, the only problem with them is that they force the poor people to follow it bribing them mostly with money. My family will definitely not tolerate me marrying a Christian or a Muslim. The guys are allowed to marry as long as their wives are ready to convert, but for a girl it is almost impossible. Even if I do end up marrying someone from another religion, our marriage won’t get any blessing from my parent and it will take a while to get forgiveness from them, but I know my grandmother is never going to accept me the same way.

In a letter to Nehru, Gandhi wrote that the cast system is shameful thing so deeply rooted in our society that it needs more than a regular intellectual effort to get rid of it. Your opinion?

We mainly have 5 caste categories in Nepal, called Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vaishya, Sudra and the untouchables. However, the people who live in the Himalaya region try to stay away from this caste system because they practice Buddhism and the modern Buddhists are trying to avoid the caste system because of all the discrimination. Inter-caste marriage is almost impossible as it carries a social disgrace, especially when it takes place between two castes at the extreme ends of the society. I belong to the Kshatriya caste, which is the second highest ranked in my country. The Sudras and the untouchables are the most disrespected castes and I had seen so much discrimination back when I was in Nepal and even today, I see it in the news and I am honestly not even proud or arrogant regarding my caste position because I agree with Gandhi and I do strongly believe that the caste system is a very shameful thing and just a regular strike or an awareness event cannot change it because it has been running through the roots of all the Hindu people in our country and even in India even today.

Many among the westerners refuse to consider Hinduism and Buddhism as religions, they call them “oriental philosophies”. A name forged by the leaders of the Beatnik movement of the 1950s, Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg. They consider Buddhism as atheist because any human being can transcend through the forces of virtue and beneficence to the circle of gods, do you agree with that?

I agree with that to some extent because our sacred books like Bhagvad Geeta, Hanuman Chalisa, Mahabharata etc., do have many positive spiritual and philosophical things to teach us. And with Buddhism, we practice the Mahayana Buddhism which considers Lord Buddha and his various male and female forms as deities, so we do not believe we are God. the circle of the gods is a closed circle once and for all, long before the creation of the universe. Instead, monks meditate and are blessed by their status as messengers of Lord Buddha, and I think that how in the Buddhism is presented the supreme organigram of the divine order. By transcendence one can claim Nirvana among the Buddhists and obtain one’s salvation among the Hindus. I believe that the impenetrability of the laws of the Lord is a principle common to all religions. Instead, the monks meditate and are blessed to become the messenger of Lord Buddha and I feel that is good. Buddhism in our country is not about atheism, so I do not really think it is fair to label it as atheist.

Brief comparison between Buddhism and Hinduism?

In Nepal, we believe that Buddhism is an offshoot of Hinduism at least in its origin, like Dr. Sarvapelli Radhakrishan said. Many Hindus believe that Buddhism should return and be a part of Hinduism as it is where it originally came from. Buddhism and Hinduism in Nepal are almost similar because we follow the same festivals and there is a Buddhist statue in every Hindu temple and vice versa in Nepal. A few differences are, Buddhism has one main God but Hinduism has three main Gods and different Gods and Goddesses in each sect. Marriage is not a religious norm in Buddhism but it is in Hinduism. The modern Buddhists are trying to avoid the caste system whereas Hindus still follow it. And, the main difference is that Buddhism’s main goal is attaining Nirvana and its founder is Lord Buddha, whereas Hinduism has no founder, and its main goal is attaining salvation.

Tell us some taboos or customs in Hinduism that would appear bizarre or outrageous to an outsider or a profane like me? Barah ceremony. Bel bibah. Bulaki and Fuli. Nangey baba blessing, for instance.

Ritual exorcist in Hinduism. The woman forced to drink water from a shoe to chase the devil out of her body.

Some taboos that are still present in Hinduism that I think would appear bizarre to other people is the Barah ceremony and the Bel Bibah by the Newari tribe of Nepal. Girls between the age of 5-12 are selected for this ceremony and I remember my own friend going through that when she was just in grade 3. They must stay away from sunlight and any male contact for 12 days. They are not allowed to clean themselves for the first 5 days or so and in the 12th day, they get married to a fruit which is called Bel Bibah. It is believed that doing so will make the girl pure and fertile as it is done before her menstruation. Another one is women having to get their nostrils pierced according to their caste. It was done during the ancient times to determine if the woman is ‘touchable’ or ‘untouchable’. Now, people do not really follow that anymore and consider it more fashion. We also have Bol Bom usually during the month of July every year, where extreme believers of Lord Shiva gather in Pashupatinath Temple to get the blessings from saints. A group of saints who are completely naked and put ash all over their bodies are also present at the temple to give blessings to women and the women worship the saints’ genital organs and sometimes drink the water passing through there in hopes that they will have a healthy baby or become ‘fertile’. These are some that i think people might find surprising.

Once a year the Hindus go on pilgrimage to the sacred Ganges River which it is said, afterward, to be one of the most polluted rivers in the world. Does it make sense to you… to purify yourself in such a dirty water? Why, when any pilgrim is drowning, nobody in the crowd come to his rescue?

Ganges River, home to the largest pilgrimage in the world, is also one of the most polluted places on the planet. To bathe in it, even to drink its water without getting sick, proves that you have passed the test of purification.

I really believe that Ganges river, which is considered as the one of the very important rivers in Hinduism, should be taken care of in a proper way because right now, its condition is bad. It did use to be very clean and we could actually drink the water from that river. And I do believe that taking a bath there purifies your soul and gives you a new direction in life because I have taken bath in one of the rivers in Nepal that links with the Ganges river, and I did feel changes within myself. And when someone is drowning when we are doing that, people don’t usually reach out to save that person because we believe that the God wanted that person’s life for some reason. It might be a taboo, but we all follow it and I do not deeply know about its origin and why it is still followed. No government acted against Saudi authorities’ due to the fact that the families of the victims consider their lost ones as the lucky ones, as they believe that dying during the pilgrimage makes you de facto go straight to heaven.

Tell us about fasting and praying in Hinduism, and how a Muslim or Christian or any no Hindu person could become a Hindu. If any Hindu man or man gives up his religion to embrace different one, how the Hindu community would react toward him?

Fasting and praying is a really important practice in Hinduism and Buddhism as well. I guess, it is an important practice in Islam too. There is no official procedure if someone wants to convert into Hinduism from a different religion; one just should find a sect that suits his/her personality and start wearing the dress related to that sect and follow what their book says. Many modern followers of different sects easily accept Westerners in Hinduism. But, the more traditional followers like my caste do not accept anyone since many Hindus in our sect are born into this religion and take it as a birthright. They believe that you cannot “convert’ to Hinduism, and if you were not born into it, you will never be a Hindu. The Hindu community in my country believes that once s/he leaves Hinduism, he cannot really come back as I said it is a birthright. Nepal was a Hindu country before, and the people were strict when it came to marriages between different religions and castes, but since it became a secular country, the people especially in the cities have become more tolerable toward other religions and try to stay in peace. There are hardly any fights between the people from different religions as everyone minds their own business. But, the traditional Hindus are not happy about this and there has been many appeals and campaigns going in from a large group of traditional Hindus to restore Nepal back as a Hindu country. The Christians and Jews whom you call The People of The Book are considered as dhimmis or second-class citizens that were given 3 options to choose from: Pay a tax called Djizia, convert to Islam or die. Buddhist and Hindus who are not the people of the book, aren’t tolerated at all. This attitude of Muslims toward Buddhism and Hinduism rise the question that if Muslims don’t accept us in their land why would we accept them in ours.

I heard that Bollywood in India produces more movies than Hollywood does. Indian stars and Movies are famous in Algeria. Movies like Jane Tu, actors like Shashi Kapoor, are very famous too. The orientalists even prefer them to Hollywoodian style movies. During the eighties in the city of Bougie, there was a very beautiful young homeless lady carrying with her a little boy of age 3 or 4, she was nicknamed Mangala for her resemblance to the Indian actress. The first time I saw her I was shocked, and I didn’t stop wandering to this day how such a beautiful girl ended up in such a degree of poverty. Who is Mangala?

Mangala as you described her to me, is probably the role played by one of the Bollywood actresses in the 80’s, and I think that could be that famous Bollywood actress nicknamed Rekha. In one of her movies she starred as Mangala, a young beautiful beggar in the streets of India, who ended up being rich and famous. Rekha is considered as one of the most versatile and beautiful Bollywood actresses. Her real name is Bhanurekha Ganesan. Rekha is considered one of the greatest actresses for a reason, not only for her acting. She initially did not want to act and was forced into it because of her financial problems in the family. Her parents were not married at the time of her birth which is a huge deal if you are in India, and she had to walk through all the struggles that came after. Because of the daring scenes she gave in movies, many people criticized her but she remained calm and gained her status back every single time. She was also called a “murderer” and a “witch” by many people, but that did not stop her from focusing in her goal and her fame and devotion ended up pulling her out to the street and leading her to the castle. So, I think that the girl you are talking about has a destiny similar to Rekha’s, that of a very beautiful woman reduced, one knows by what misfortune, to wandering. The story of the film must have had such an impact on the population of your city to the extent of aligning in its inspiration the unfortunate chance to find in the street a life-size Mangala that embodies the character played by Rekha in this film. I would say, with reserve, that Rekha might well be this Mangala that you evoke me so emotionally.

Do you think any Muslim minority in Asia could be facing the same problem as the one Rohingyas are facing in Myanmar?

According to CNN, 800,000 Muslims hunted by Burma’s Buddhists are in the refugee camps on the Bangladesh border.

I understand that no country is perfect. They all have some sort of flaws or imperfections. I mean, even a developed country like the U.S has some sort of discrimination happening every day. In Islam, you have some discrimination too. The Christians and Jews whom you call The People of The Book are considered as dhimmis or second-class citizens that were given 3 options to choose from: Pay a tax called Jizya, convert to Islam or die. Buddhism and Hinduism who are not the people of the book, aren’t tolerated at all, no matter what. This attitude of Muslims toward Buddhism and Hinduism rise the question that if Muslims don’t accept us in their land why would we accept them in ours. That is why, even in Nepal, the Muslims are put under the category of untouchables. What you see today happening in Myanmar is part of it, it could happen everywhere in Asia where the Muslims are minorities and the governments are not strong enough to contain such conflicts. I believe in less than decade the Muslims minorities (1 million in Nepal) will be forced as it happened today with the Rohingya to leave their Asian countries to reach by millions European and north American continents that will forced to welcome them under the umbrella of human rights. This exodus by millions of Asian Muslims will create a political and confessional conflicts that will possibly lead to the downfall of western civilization. Unless something happens, the Muslim will take over and will go to war against Asian countries to avenge their fellow Muslims and to get, by the way, rid of the Hinduism and Buddhism that according to them are man made godless religions.

From a Nepali point of view, living in Nepal, how would you describe Algeria? Do you consider its population as Arab? Have you ever heard about Berbers?

Through Nepal’s view, Algeria seems to be much more developed and we think people there might be more accepting and open minded. But when I was in Nepal, I had never heard about Algeria, to be honest. We had so many tourists coming from different parts of the world especially Europe and U.S.A to visit mainly the Himalaya ant its Everest, and I got to interact with a few, and know about their background, and one of them was talking about Algeria and I used to think it was actually in Europe! But, then, I came to the U.S and I met you, I learnt a lot of things about Algeria and the culture there so now I finally can imagine Algeria in its true character. In fact, you were the first Algerian and a Berber I have ever met in my life. Until then, I had no idea about Algeria, Berbers is a far thing. Now, through my readings, I could understand that officially labeled as Arab, the true identity of Algeria which is Berber could make a violent historical surge that will lead to growing conflict in the future. I got to the conclusion that your government is trying to get Algerian peoples together not by convincing them, but by bribing them. In case of an economic crisis that will bring the government to the situation where they have nothing to offer, terrible things could happen. Even, if your economy is better than ours, I feel that the cultural and identity problems, even though, more complicated in our land, are much better handled than yours.

By Rachid C, for KabyleUniversel